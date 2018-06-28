Fox Comedy ‘Ghosted’ Won’t See Season Two

The Fox comedy Ghosted, starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, will not return for season two, the network has confirmed.

The show debuted Oct. 1, a live-action series on the schedule amidst Fox’s Sunday animated shows.

Ghosted is about the partnership between two polar opposites—a skeptic and a true believer in the paranormal—who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles.

Deadline previously reported of Ghosted’s demise.

In May, before Fox’s upfront presentation, the network chiefs addressed the unclear future of Ghosted. “We still have a run of episodes to air on Ghosted,” said Dana Walden, chairman and CEO, Fox Television Group. “We’re going to see how those perform.”