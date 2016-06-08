Fox Channels Worldwide Grab ‘Legion’ Rights

Fox channels outside the U.S. have picked up worldwide rights to Legion, from FX Productions and Marvel Television. The series, created by ace producer Noah Hawley (Fargo), debuts on FX in early 2017, and will premiere in more than 125 countries.

Legion, the story of a troubled young man who may be more than human, is set in the universe of Marvel’s X-Men franchise. Production on the eight-episode first season will begin this summer in Vancouver.

“Legion brings the X-Men universe to life, as a character driven, serialized TV show, in a truly amazing new way,” said Peter Rice, Fox Networks Group chairman and CEO, “and we’re pleased that X-Men fans will have the opportunity to see it simultaneously in the 125 countries where Fox is available.”

Fox networks are available in over 125 countries and to over 250 million homes outside the U.S. Fox refers to simultaneous worldwide launches as a “staple” of the group’s international programming and marketing strategy for its highest profile series, including The Walking Dead, Outcast and Wayward Pines.

“FX is thrilled to collaborate with our international partners to bring Legion to audiences worldwide and the day-and-date delivery will make this a truly global event,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “With the universal appeal of the X-Men franchise, fans will be amazed with the artistry and ambition that Noah Hawley and this extraordinary cast have brought to Legion.”