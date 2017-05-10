Fox Cancels ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and ‘Rosewood’

Fox has canceled underperforming dramas Sleepy Hollow and Rosewood. Sleepy Hollow, which put Ichabod Crane in a modern-day setting, lasted four seasons. Tom Mison played Crane, who awakens from a 250-year slumber to face off against the demonic forces that plague the town of Sleepy Hollow in the present day. The show survived the departure of Crane’s partner in fighting crime, Nicole Beharie, who played law enforcement agent Abbie Mills before departing in the third season finale.

Co-creator Phillip Iscove shared the news on Twitter. “It's a sad day but in the end #SleepyHollow was an absolute dream for me,” wrote @pmiscove.

Medical procedural Rosewood went two seasons and saw Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, played by Morris Chestnut, work cases as Miami’s top private pathologist. Jaina Lee Ortiz, playing Detective Annalise Villa, accompanied Rosewood on his beat.

The show was created by executive producer Todd Harthan and produced by Temple Hill, in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Other executive producers were Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Andy Berman and Daran Sarafian.