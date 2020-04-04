Fox Cancels Rookie Drama ‘Deputy’

Fox has canceled the rookie western drama Deputy, which stars Stephen Dorff. Thirteen episodes were made.

Will Beall created the show.

Fox described Deputy as bringing “the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won’t rest until justice is served.”

Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment produced the show. David Ayer and Chris Long of Cedar Park Entertainment executive produced along with John Coveny and showrunner Kimberly Harrison.

Deputy premiered Jan. 2. Its season finale tallied a 0.6 overnight rating in viewers 18-49.

The cast also included Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Mark Moses and Shane Paul McGhie.