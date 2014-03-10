Fox Cancels ‘Raising Hope’

Fox has cancelled comedy Raising Hope after four seasons, the network announced Monday. The series will end with the broadcast of two new episodes Friday, April 4, beginning at 9 p.m.

The series was created by Greg Garcia. Executive producer Mike Mariano took over as showrunner for the current fourth season.

“Getting to know and love the Chance family on Raising Hope has been a sweet, hilarious ride,” said Fox Broadcasting entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly and chief operating officer Joe Earley. “Thanks to the incredibly talented cast—along with Greg, Mike and the entire crew— for making us laugh for four fantastic seasons.”

This season, Fox moved Raising Hope from Tuesdays to Fridays, where it often aired back-to-back new episodes. The series has averaged a 0.7 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 this season, hitting a low in its most recent episode March 7 at 0.5. The fourth season premiered Nov. 15 to a 0.8, down 53% percent from the season three premiere.