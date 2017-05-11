Fox Cancels ‘Making History,’ ‘Son of Zorn’ and ‘APB’

Fox has cancelled comedies Making History and Son of Zorn, along with drama APB. All three shows are rookies. The network is firming up its schedule in advance of its upfront presentation May 15.

Making History was part of the time-travel trend that defined last year’s Upfront Week. Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and created and written by Julius “Goldy” Sharpe, Making History follows three friends from two different centuries as they balance the fun of traveling through time in an old duffel bag with the mundane concerns of their present-day lives.

Adam Pally and Leighton Meester are in the cast.

Son of Zorn also came from executive producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and featured the voice of Jason Sudeikis as Zorn. A mix of live-action and animated, the show is about a mighty warrior from a faraway island who returns to California to win back his ex-wife and teen son.

The cast includes Cheryl Hines as Zorn’s ex-wife, Tim Meadows as her fiancé and Johnny Pemberton as the son.

APB, short for All-Points Bulletin, is a crime drama about a billionaire engineer taking over a troubled Chicago police department and rebooting it with his tech background in mind.

Executive producers on the show include Len Wiseman, Matt Nix and Trey Callaway.

The cast includes Justin Kirk, Natalie Martinez and Ernie Hudson.