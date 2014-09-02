Fox Cancels ‘Gang Related’

Fox has canceled serialized police drama Gang Related. The series ended its season Aug. 14, drawing a 0.7 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 for its finale. The series premiered May 22 to a 0.9.

Gang Related was produced by Imagine Entertainment, 20th Century Fox Television, Chris Morgan Productions and Skeeter Rosenbaum Productions. Gary Newman and Dana Walden, heads of 20th Century Fox Television, added oversight of Fox Broadcasting to their portfolio in a July executive realignment — a move meant to build synergy between the studio and broadcast network.

The series was created by Chris Morgan, who executive produced with Scott Rosenbaum, Francie Calfo and Brian Grazer.