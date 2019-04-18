Fox Cancels Comedy ‘Rel,’ Drama ‘The Gifted’

Fox has canceled the first-year comedy Rel and the sophomore drama The Gifted. Rel debuted Sept. 30, a multi-camera comedy from 20th Century Fox Television. It was about comedian Lil Rel’s life on the south side of Chicago. Mike Scully was the showrunner.

The Gifted came from 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television. Season two kicking off Sept. 25, the show centered on a couple whose lives are rocked when they discover their children possess mutant powers. The family goes on the run from a hostile government and hooks up with an underground network of mutants.

The executive producers are Matt Nix, Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

The cast includes Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker and Sean Teale.