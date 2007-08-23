Fox Cancels Anchorwoman

In the tradition of highly promoted flops that lasted just a single episode like ABC’s Emily’s Reasons Why Not last year, Fox canceled Anchorwoman, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The show -- about a former model and World Wrestling Entertainment performer who becomes a news anchor -- debuted Wednesday night to a miniscule 1.0 rating in the adult 18-49 demo.

The network will air repeats of Til Death in its place for at least the next three weeks, but those anxious to see how Lauren Jones’ journalism career turned out can do so by catching unaired episodes at FOX.com and via the Fox On Demand service.