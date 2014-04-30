Fox Cancels 'Almost Human'

Fox has canceled J.J. Abrams-produced drama Almost Human.

The freshman sci-fi series, about a future cop and his android partner, premiered Nov. 17, earning a 3.1 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49. It then moved to Monday nights, where its second episode drew a 2.3. Its season finale drew a 1.5.

Almost Human was produced by Bonanza Productions Inc., in association with Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, and created by J.H. Wyman. Abrams, Wyman and Bryan Burk served as as executive producers.