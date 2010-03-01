Fox Cable Gives ‘Bubba's World' Cross-Network Debut
By Alex Weprin
The new Fuel TV series Bubba's World is getting some
cross-network promotion from parent company Fox Cable Networks. The series will
premiere Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m. on Fuel, but will also be simulcast on
SPEED, Fox Sports Net, Fox Reality Channel and Fox College Sports.
The combined reach of the networks is 85 million households.
Bubba's World marks the first time Fox Cable Networks has run such a
promotion.
Geico is the presenting sponsor of the series, and will
receive commercial and billboard time on all of the networks presenting the
series premiere.
Bubba's World is a documentary series giving viewers
an up close and personal look at the life of James "Bubba" Stewart, one of the
top motocross racers in the world, and one of the few African Americans in the
predominantly white sport.
"James Stewart has an appeal that reaches far beyond the
traditional action sports world," says Shon Tomlin Fuel TV senior VP of
programming and marketing, and the series' executive producer. "We really
wanted to expose him and his show to a much bigger audience and maximize the
reach of our sister networks with this amazing show."
