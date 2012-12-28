Fox Buys SportsTime Ohio, Secures Long-Term Rights to Cleveland Indians

Fox Sports Media Group announced Friday that has reached an agreement to acquire SportsTime Ohio, the Cleveland-based regional sports network that has been the TV home to the Cleveland Indians since 2006.

In addition, FSMG has secured long-term exclusive local TV rights for the Indians. Before moving to SportsTime Ohio, the Indians had been carried locally by Fox Sports Ohio.

Fox Sports Ohio serves more than five million homes throughout the state of Ohio, as well as portions of Kentucky, Indiana, western Pennsylvania, western New York, and West Virginia. Aside from broadcasting Indians games, SportsTime Ohio also features

Cleveland Browns programming and events from the NCAA's Mid-American

Conference.

"The acquisition of SportsTime Ohio solidifies our business in Ohio, and Fox Sports Media Group's new long-term agreement with the Indians reunites the team with the Fox Sports family," said Jeff Krolik, executive VP, FOX Sports Networks. "We look forward to once again showcasing the Indians to their fans, as well as working with the Indians ownership to continue to enhance the value of this iconic franchise."

Fox's parent company News Corp. recently acquired a 49% stake in New York-based RSN, YES Network and is in negotiations to renew its rights deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.