Fox Business’s ‘Trish Regan Primetime,’ ‘Kennedy’ on Hiatus

Fox Business put primetime programs Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy on hiatus March 13. Host Trish Regan has been skeptical about the coronavirus in her 8 p.m. program, calling it “another attempt to impeach the president” on the air March 9.

"Fox Business’ primetime programs Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy will both be on hiatus until further notice," the network said in a statement. "Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours. Fox Business will run long-form programming in primetime for the foreseeable future.”

Also on March 9, Regan said Democrats are looking to create “mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off” and bring down President Trump.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery hosts Kennedy.