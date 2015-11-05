Fox Business Opens Debate to Distributors

Fox Business Network and several key distributors will allow all subscribers to watch the network’s Republican presidential debate on Nov. 10.

Fox Business is available in more than 70 million homes, but a large number of homes still do not get the channel. Subscribers who don’t get the channel on DirecTV, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Frontier, Wide Open West, Cable One and members of the National Cable Television Cooperative will be unbundling Fox Business Network, making it available to subscribers receiving all programming tiers.

The move will allow more viewers to watch the debate and give Fox Business Network more exposure. The debates have been drawing huge ratings, from 25 million for Fox News to 13 million in CNBC last week. They've also been lucrative; CNBC reportedly sold spots for about $250,000 a piece.

“We are grateful that our distribution partners, like us at Fox Business Network, recognize the importance of providing the debate to as many subscribers as possible,” said Tim Carey, executive VP for distribution for Fox Business and Fox News Channel. “The debate falls at a pivotal time in the election cycle and through the help and support of these partners, many more of their customers will have access to it on November 10th."

The debate is being presented by Fox Business Networks in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal and will focus on jobs, taxes and the economy. It is being held at the Milwaukee Theatre.

The last Republican Debate was on CNBC. Following the debate, the Republican National Committee suspend its relationship with NBCUniversal, charging that the moderators acted in “bad faith,” asking unfair questions of the candidates.