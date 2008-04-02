Fox Business Network Signs with MobiTV
By Glen Dickson
MobiTV, the streaming-video service for cellular phones available to Sprint Nextel, AT&T and Alltel subscribers, added cable network Fox Business Network to its channel lineup.
Under the content-licensing agreement, Emeryville, Calif.-based MobiTV will offer Fox Business Network as a dedicated, live channel of full-length linear programming that will be a simulcast of the feed carried by cable and satellite operators. MobiTV currently offers more than 40 channels through the cellular network, including content from NBC, ESPN and Discovery, with a mix of simulcast and mobile-only channels. Fox already provides sports and news channels to MobiTV.
"Placing Fox Business Network content on MobiTV helps us to reach the fast-growing mobile-television audience," said Tim Carry, senior vice president of affiliate relations for Fox Business Network, in a statement. "We are pleased to partner with MobiTV to bring breaking business and financial news to viewers."
