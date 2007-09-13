Fox Business Network Names On-Air Team, Executive Producers

Fox Business Network named its on-air team.

David Asman, Cheryl Casone, Rebecca Gomez, Dagen McDowell and Stuart Varney will be the new anchor team on FBN. All of them will be pulling double duty, keeping their keeping current positions at Fox News Channel.

Asman hosts Fox News' Forbes on Fox. Casone, Gomez, McDowell and Varney are Fox News business correspondents. Varney is also the substitute host for Your World with Neil Cavuto.

Additionally, FBN Thursday announced four new executive producers.

Terry Baker will helm the weekend and primetime hours. He joins FBN from rival business channel CNBC, where he was executive producer of Conversations with Michael Eisner. He’s also a CNN veteran, where he was a senior producer on NewsNight with Aaron Brown and the program that supplanted it, Anderson Cooper 360.

Brian Donlan, who comes to FBN from iVillage, will handle the morning lineup.

Andrew Hoffman is in charge of daytime programming. He comes to the network from ABC’s Good Morning America, where he was a senior producer.

Garry Schreier, currently executive producer for business news, moves into a consulting role on Your World and FNC’s Saturday-morning business block, while adding late-afternoon and early evening content at FBN to his duties.

They join Cavuto and Alexis Glick, managing editor and director, respectively, on FBN. The channel launches Oct. 15.