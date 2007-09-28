Fox Business Network to Launch Microsite

Fox Business Network will provide the first real glimpse into the channel with the launch of its microsite Monday.

The site will go live at midnight and will feature video from FBN staff including Neil Cavuto, senior vice president and managing editor, and Alexis Glick, VP of business news, who will provide an overview of the channel’s content.

On-air talent including David Asman, Cheryl Casone, Rebecca Gomez, Dagen McDowell, Stuart Varney, Peter Barnes, Jenna Lee, Nicole Petallides, Cody Willard, Shibani Joshi and Connell McShane will be seen in 30-second promo videos.

The site will also include biographies and blog entries and will automatically convert to the channel’s home page upon its Oct. 15 launch.