Fox Business Network Gives ‘Strange Inheritance’ Second Season

A second season of Strange Inheritance has been picked up by Fox Business Network. The Jan. 26 premiere of the Jamie Colby-hosted reality series, which examines unique inheritance situations, was the highest rated show launch in the history of the network.

“Whether a family business or a forgotten heirloom, viewers have really responded to the compelling and financially surprising stories of Strange Inheritance,” said Bill Shine, senior executive VP of Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel, who made the announcement Wednesday.

Strange Inheritance’s second season will begin filming later this year and feature 26 episodes.

“This has been the most rewarding experience in my career and I can’t wait to get back out on the road for season two,” Colby said.