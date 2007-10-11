Fox Business Network Adds to Reporter Ranks

Fox Business Network is still adding to its reporter ranks: Tracy Byrnes, Robert Gray and Ashley Webster were named reporters, while Elizabeth MacDonald will be FBN's stocks editor.

Byrnes has been a recurring guest on Fox News Channel, appearing on Your World with Neil Cavuto among other programs.

Gray, who will be based at the New York Stock Exchange, joins FBN from Bloomberg Television.

Webster, who will be based in London, has anchored at numerous local stations including WZTV, the Fox station in Nashville, Tenn.

And MacDonald was most recently a senior editor atForbes magazine.

FBN launches Monday.