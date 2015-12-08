Fox Business Net Sets Second GOP Debate

Fox Business Network said it will host another Republican Presidential debate.

The debate will be held January 14 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, S.C. The date is two days after President Obama is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union Address.

Its first debate in December drew 13.5 million viewer, by far the largest audience attracted by the eight year old business channel. Republican debates have been attracting record-setting audiences to a variety of cable news and business networks partly because of public fascination with Donald Trump, the businessman and reality TV star who is leading in most polls.

The huge audiences are also attracting ad prices much larger than usually seen by those networks in prime time.