Fox Business Lets All Subs Watch Debate

Cable and satellite distributors will let subscribers who don't usually get Fox Business Network watch the Republican presidential debates airing on Jan. 14.

Fox Business has reached agreements with DirecTV, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Wide Open West and Cox Communications, along with a number of NCTC members to unbundle the channel.

The network made a similar agreement to let viewers watch debates in November, which drew 13.5 million viewers.

The Jan. 14 debate will focus on economic, domestic and international policy issues and will air live from the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, S.C.

Fox Business is available in 80 million homes.