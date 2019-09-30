FBN Launching New Friday Night Series, 'Barron's Roundtable'

Fox Business Network is launching a new primetime show Oct. 4.

The weekly (Friday night), half-hour show Barron's Roundtable will be hosted by Barron's editor-at-large Jack Otter. Presenting sponsor is investment management firm Invesco.

The show will feature investors and industry leaders/newsmakers providing a look-ahead at the week on Wall Street.

Barron’s associate editor Jack Hough will be a regular contributor, providing "behind-the-scenes" details from the new issue of Barron's.

The show will air at 10 p.m., Friday nights, following Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (9 p.m.) and WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker (9:30 p.m.).

“We’ve made Fridays the destination for smart and in-depth business coverage for everyday Americans who aspire to have financial freedom and we’re excited to add Jack to our formidable lineup,” said network president Lauren Petterson.