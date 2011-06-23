Fox Bumps 'X Factor' to Four Hours a Week for Start of Run

Fox has bumped Simon Cowell's new singing competition show The X Factor to four hours a week for the start of the fall season, according to a schedule Fox announced Thursday.

The X Factor will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22 and run from 8-10 p.m. both nights.

The series was originally scheduled to run 90-minute performance episodes on Wednesdays followed by new comedy I Hate My Teenage Daughter and one-hour results shows on Thursdays followed by Bones. Teenage Daughter's premiere has been pushed to Nov. 23 and Bones will now return Nov. 3.

Fox will kick off its fall campaign on Sunday, Sept. 18 with the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Glee's Jane Lynch. Lynch and the McKinley High gang then return for season three on Tuesday, Sept. 20, followed by the series premiere of New Girl, starring Zooey Deschanel, and the sophomore return of Raising Hope.

Dino-drama Terra Nova will debut the following week on Monday, Sept. 26 with a special two-hour episode before moving to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot the following Monday, where it will lead into House.

New animated comedy Allen Gregory from Jonah Hill will premiere Sunday, Oct. 30, while the rest of the "Animation Domination" lineup returns Sunday, Sept. 25. Fringe and Kitchen Nightmares both return on Friday, Sept. 23.

Cops will start its 24th season on Saturday, Sept. 10, and the all-but-canceled America's Most Wanted will premiere the first of its two-hour quarterly specials on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Fox's complete fall schedule is below:

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT COPS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT COPS (Encore Episode)

Sunday, Sept. 18

8:00-11:00 PM ET/ 63RD PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS (Live Telecast)

5:00-8:00 PM PT

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT GLEE (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT NEW GIRL (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT RAISING HOPE (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (Series Premiere, Part 1)



Thursday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (Series Premiere, Part 2)



Friday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT FRINGE (Season Premiere)



Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)



Monday, Sept. 26

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT TERRA NOVA (Series Premiere)



Monday, Oct. 3

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT TERRA NOVA (All-New Episode) (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT HOUSE (Season Premiere)



Saturday, Oct. 29

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (Quarterly Specials Premiere)



Sunday, Oct. 30

7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Time Period Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT ALLEN GREGORY (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICAN DAD (All-New Episode)



Thursday, Nov. 3

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT BONES (Season Premiere)



Wednesday, Nov. 23

8:00-9:30 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT I HATE MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER (Series Premiere)