Fox Brings 'The Flintstones' Back from the Stone Age
Fox has picked up a 21st century animated comedy based
on The Flintstones, Kevin Reilly,
President of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company announced at the network's
upfront on Monday.
The series, executive produced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, will be jointly produced by 20th
Century Fox Television and Warner Bros. Television, who owns the Hanna-Barbera
collection of animated titles. It will begin production in fall 2011, and
anticipated to air in 2013.
The series will follow the Flintstones and the Rubbles as they
lead their lives in the comedically anachronistic dinosaur-era of Bedrock, with
lead characters Fred and Barney returning.
"The very first cartoon character
I drew at age two was Fred Flintstone," said MacFarlane. "So it's appropriate
that events have come full circle, allowing me to produce the newest
incarnation of this great franchise. Plus, I think America is finally ready for
an animated sitcom about a fat, stupid guy with a wife who's too good for him."
"The Flintstones are among the funniest and most beloved
characters in television history, and we can't wait to introduce them to a
whole new generation on Fox," said Reilly. "Fox has long been home to iconic families like the
Simpsons and the Griffins, so I have no doubt that the Flintstones and the
Rubbles are going to fit right in on our air."
Fox's Animation Domination lineup has given Fox success on Sunday
night; Seth MacFarlane's animated comedies Family
Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show have been renewed for
a tenth, seventh and fourth season, respectively.
The series will also be executive produced by Dan Palladino and
Kara Vallow, with voice actors announced in the future.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.