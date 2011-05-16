Fox Brings 'The Flintstones' Back from the Stone Age

Fox has picked up a 21st century animated comedy based

on The Flintstones, Kevin Reilly,

President of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company announced at the network's

upfront on Monday.

The series, executive produced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, will be jointly produced by 20th

Century Fox Television and Warner Bros. Television, who owns the Hanna-Barbera

collection of animated titles. It will begin production in fall 2011, and

anticipated to air in 2013.

The series will follow the Flintstones and the Rubbles as they

lead their lives in the comedically anachronistic dinosaur-era of Bedrock, with

lead characters Fred and Barney returning.

"The very first cartoon character

I drew at age two was Fred Flintstone," said MacFarlane. "So it's appropriate

that events have come full circle, allowing me to produce the newest

incarnation of this great franchise. Plus, I think America is finally ready for

an animated sitcom about a fat, stupid guy with a wife who's too good for him."

"The Flintstones are among the funniest and most beloved

characters in television history, and we can't wait to introduce them to a

whole new generation on Fox," said Reilly. "Fox has long been home to iconic families like the

Simpsons and the Griffins, so I have no doubt that the Flintstones and the

Rubbles are going to fit right in on our air."

Fox's Animation Domination lineup has given Fox success on Sunday

night; Seth MacFarlane's animated comedies Family

Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show have been renewed for

a tenth, seventh and fourth season, respectively.

The series will also be executive produced by Dan Palladino and

Kara Vallow, with voice actors announced in the future.