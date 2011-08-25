Fox Brings Back 'Breaking In'

Fox has renewed its previously-canceled comedy Breaking In for a 13-episode second

season, returning to the network in 2012, Kevin Reilly, president,

entertainment, Fox, announced Thursday.

The show, created by Adam F. Goldberg and Seth Gordon and starring Christian Slater, premiered on Apr. 6, but was canceled shortly after

in May.

Reilly hinted at Breaking In's revival at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this month, saying that while it's unusual for a show not renewed at upfronts to come back, "strager things have happened." Fox is planning to go to a four-comedy block in the spring, which would be a likely spot for Breaking In on the schedule.

"Breaking

In is a creatively vibrant and wildly adventurous comedy," said Reilly. "We are looking forward to bringing it back for a second season and continuing

our relationship with this incredibly talented cast and these fantastic

creators - Adam Goldberg and Seth Gordon. We can't wait to see where they take

these characters next year."

Breaking In is produced by Happy Madison Productions, Adam

F. Goldberg Productions and Sethsquatch, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Doug Robinson

serves alongside Goldberg and Gordon as executive producers.

Andrea Morabito contributed to this report.