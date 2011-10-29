Fox Bringing Back ‘In Living Color' for Two Specials
Sketch comedy series In Living Color will return to Fox with
two updated half-hour specials in spring 2012, the network said Friday.
Keenan Ivory Wayans, the creator/executive producer of the original
series will host and executive-produce the specials which will feature a new
cast and special musical guests.
In Living Color, which originally ran on Fox from 1990-94
launched the career of Wayans and brother Damon as well as Jim Carrey, Jamie
Foxx and Jennifer Lopez.
