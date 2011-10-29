Fox Bringing Back ‘In Living Color' for Two Specials

Sketch comedy series In Living Color will return to Fox with

two updated half-hour specials in spring 2012, the network said Friday.

Keenan Ivory Wayans, the creator/executive producer of the original

series will host and executive-produce the specials which will feature a new

cast and special musical guests.

In Living Color, which originally ran on Fox from 1990-94

launched the career of Wayans and brother Damon as well as Jim Carrey, Jamie

Foxx and Jennifer Lopez.