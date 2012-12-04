Fox Books Animated Comedy 'Murder Police'

Fox has ordered 13 episodes of new animated comedy Murder Police, expected to premiere in

the 2013-14 season.

The series, which follows a dedicated but inept detective

and his colleagues, is from David A. Goodman (Family Guy) and Jason Ruiz, who were discovered though Fox's

Inkubation program

"With Murder Police,

these guys are taking a staple genre of television -- the cop show -- and turning

it on its head by pushing the warped comedic boundaries that only animation can

offer," said Kevin Reilly, Fox entertainment chairman.

Ruiz will voice the main character and Will Sasso his rule-breaking

partner. Chi McBride, Horatio Sanz, Penny Marshall, Peter Atencio and Justina

Machado will also be voice actors on the pilot.

Murder Police is

produced at Bento Box Animation for Twentieth Century Fox Television.