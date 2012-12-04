Fox Books Animated Comedy 'Murder Police'
Fox has ordered 13 episodes of new animated comedy Murder Police, expected to premiere in
the 2013-14 season.
The series, which follows a dedicated but inept detective
and his colleagues, is from David A. Goodman (Family Guy) and Jason Ruiz, who were discovered though Fox's
Inkubation program
"With Murder Police,
these guys are taking a staple genre of television -- the cop show -- and turning
it on its head by pushing the warped comedic boundaries that only animation can
offer," said Kevin Reilly, Fox entertainment chairman.
Ruiz will voice the main character and Will Sasso his rule-breaking
partner. Chi McBride, Horatio Sanz, Penny Marshall, Peter Atencio and Justina
Machado will also be voice actors on the pilot.
Murder Police is
produced at Bento Box Animation for Twentieth Century Fox Television.
