Fox News: Bongino ‘Canceled’ Series Launches Season Two

Fox News is suggesting host Dan Bongino is bringing new insights to the second season of his series, Canceled in the USA, on its Fox Nation subscription streaming service. While clearly Bongino's series has not been canceled, he has run into some social-media headwinds.



“Featuring a deep dive into the movement known as 'cancel culture,' each episode of the four-part series will showcase in-depth conversations with Bongino, a victim of cancel culture himself,” Fox News said.



The series launched in July 2021.

That is a reference to YouTube's decision to ban Bongino, citing its COVID-19 misinformation policy, after Bongino questioned the efficacy of mask-wearing. It had initially suspended Bongino, but made the ban permanent. Bongino has long questioned, even mocked, mask mandates and masks, while claiming not to be anti-mask.



Bongino also hosts a primetime weekend series, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, on Fox News Channel. In January, the 9 p.m. show (a new time slot) topped CNN and MSNBC fare with 1.3 million viewers and 190,000 viewers in the key 25-54 news demo, according to Fox News. ■