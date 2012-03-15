Fox Benching ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter'
Fox will expand American
Idol to two hours on Wednesdays starting April 4 instead of airing episodes
of freshman comedy I Hate My Teenage
Daughter on the night, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
The Jaime Pressly-Katie Finneran comedy had originally been
scheduled to air following Idol's
90-minute Wednesday episodes, but it will now go on extended hiatus until the
summer. Its last original episode is currently scheduled for April 3 at 8:30
p.m., where it has been running as part of Fox's new two-hour Tuesday comedy
block.
I Hate My Teenage
Daughter has been struggling on Tuesdays, as has much of the block, drawing
a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 in its most recent episode, down 19% over theprevious week.
Glee returns from
its winter hiatus to reclaim the 8 p.m. timeslot on Tuesday, April 10.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.