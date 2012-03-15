Fox Benching ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter'

Fox will expand American

Idol to two hours on Wednesdays starting April 4 instead of airing episodes

of freshman comedy I Hate My Teenage

Daughter on the night, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The Jaime Pressly-Katie Finneran comedy had originally been

scheduled to air following Idol's

90-minute Wednesday episodes, but it will now go on extended hiatus until the

summer. Its last original episode is currently scheduled for April 3 at 8:30

p.m., where it has been running as part of Fox's new two-hour Tuesday comedy

block.

I Hate My Teenage

Daughter has been struggling on Tuesdays, as has much of the block, drawing

a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 in its most recent episode, down 19% over theprevious week.

Glee returns from

its winter hiatus to reclaim the 8 p.m. timeslot on Tuesday, April 10.