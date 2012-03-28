Fox Announces Summer Premiere Dates for 'So You Think You Can Dance,' Gordon Ramsay Series

Fox has announced the summer premiere dates for So You Think You Can Dance, and Gordon

Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef and the new Hotel Hell.

So You Think You Can

Dance debuts its ninth season in a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 24, at

8 p.m., before moving into its regular time period the following week on

Wednesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Cat Deeley will also return as host with judges

Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, and this season's guest judges including Adam

Shankman, Debbie Allen, Tyce Diorio, Lil' C, Stacey Tookey and Jesse Tyler

Ferguson.

Ramsay returns to the kitchen on May 29, with Hell's Kitchen's 10th seasondebuting at 8 p.m., followed by the

third season premiere of MasterChef at

9 p.m. MasterChef will expand to two

episodes per week to air Mondays and Tuesdays beginning June 4, following the

series premiere of Ramsay's new series, Hotel

Hell at 8 p.m.