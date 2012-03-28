Fox Announces Summer Premiere Dates for 'So You Think You Can Dance,' Gordon Ramsay Series
Fox has announced the summer premiere dates for So You Think You Can Dance, and Gordon
Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef and the new Hotel Hell.
So You Think You Can
Dance debuts its ninth season in a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 24, at
8 p.m., before moving into its regular time period the following week on
Wednesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Cat Deeley will also return as host with judges
Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, and this season's guest judges including Adam
Shankman, Debbie Allen, Tyce Diorio, Lil' C, Stacey Tookey and Jesse Tyler
Ferguson.
Ramsay returns to the kitchen on May 29, with Hell's Kitchen's 10th seasondebuting at 8 p.m., followed by the
third season premiere of MasterChef at
9 p.m. MasterChef will expand to two
episodes per week to air Mondays and Tuesdays beginning June 4, following the
series premiere of Ramsay's new series, Hotel
Hell at 8 p.m.
