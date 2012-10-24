Fox Announces January Premiere Dates for 'Idol,' 'The Following'

Fox on Wednesday announced its winter premiere dates,

including that new serial killer drama The Following will bow on Monday,

Jan. 21.

The Kevin Bacon starrer will debut at 9 p.m., taking the

post-Bones time period currently occupied by low-rated freshman drama The

Mob Doctor.

The 12th season of American Idol will kick

off the previous week with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and

Thursday, Jan. 17 with new judges Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban

alongside Randy Jackson.

Season two of Touch, which was originallyscheduled to premiere Oct. 26, will now return on Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

A premiere date for midseason comedy The Goodwin Games

will be announced at a later date.