Fox Announces January Premiere Dates for 'Idol,' 'The Following'
Fox on Wednesday announced its winter premiere dates,
including that new serial killer drama The Following will bow on Monday,
Jan. 21.
The Kevin Bacon starrer will debut at 9 p.m., taking the
post-Bones time period currently occupied by low-rated freshman drama The
Mob Doctor.
The 12th season of American Idol will kick
off the previous week with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and
Thursday, Jan. 17 with new judges Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban
alongside Randy Jackson.
Season two of Touch, which was originallyscheduled to premiere Oct. 26, will now return on Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.
A premiere date for midseason comedy The Goodwin Games
will be announced at a later date.
