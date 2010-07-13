Fox Announces Fall Premiere Dates
Fox will premiere its fall line-up in the third week of September,
with mainstay House debuting on Sept.
20 at 8 p.m., followed by the new drama series Lone Star at 9 p.m. Fan favorite Glee returns for its sophomore season the next night at 8 p.m.,
leading into the series premieres of family comedy Raising Hope at 9 p.m. and the Will Arnett and Keri Russell
anchored rom com Running Wilde at
9:30 p.m.
The full premiere schedule is listed below:
Saturday, Sept. 11
8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT
COPS (Season Premiere, 800th Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM
ET/PT
COPS (Encore Episode)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (Season Premiere)
Monday, Sept. 20
8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT
HOUSE (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
LONE STAR (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 21
8:00-9:00 PM
ET/PT
GLEE (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM
ET/PT
RAISING HOPE (Series Premiere)
9:30-10:00 PM
ET/PT RUNNING
WILDE (Series Premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
HELL'S KITCHEN (2-Hour Season Premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 23
8:00-9:00 PM
ET/PT
BONES (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
FRINGE (Season Premiere)
Friday, Sept. 24
8:00-9:00 PM
ET/PT
HUMAN TARGET (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
THE GOOD GUYS (Fall Premiere)
Saturday, Sept. 25
8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT
COPS (All-New Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM
ET/PT
COPS (Encore Episode)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (All-New Episode)
11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT LONE
STAR (Encore Episode, Time Period Premiere)
Midnight-12:30 AM
ET/PT
RUNNING WILDE (Encore Episode, Time Period Premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 26
8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT
THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM
ET/PT
THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
FAMILY GUY (1-Hour Season Premiere)
Sunday, Oct. 3
8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT
THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT
THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New Episode)
9:00-9:30 PM
ET/PT
FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)
9:30-10:00 PM
ET/PT
AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere, 100th Episode)
Wednesday, Nov. 10
8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT
LIE TO ME (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT
HELL'S KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)
