Trending

Fox Announces Fall Premiere Dates

By

Fox will premiere its fall line-up in the third week of September,
with mainstay House debuting on Sept.
20 at 8 p.m., followed by the new drama series Lone Star at 9 p.m. Fan favorite Glee returns for its sophomore season the next night at 8 p.m.,
leading into the series premieres of family comedy Raising Hope at 9 p.m. and the Will Arnett and Keri Russell
anchored rom com Running Wilde at
9:30 p.m.

The full premiere schedule is listed below:

Saturday, Sept. 11

8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT                       
COPS (Season Premiere, 800th Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM
ET/PT                       
COPS (Encore Episode)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT                       
HOUSE (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
LONE STAR (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 PM
ET/PT                       
GLEE (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM
ET/PT                       
RAISING HOPE (Series Premiere)
9:30-10:00 PM
ET/PT                      RUNNING
WILDE (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
HELL'S KITCHEN (2-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM
ET/PT                       
BONES (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
FRINGE (Season Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM
ET/PT                       
HUMAN TARGET (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
THE GOOD GUYS (Fall Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT                       
COPS (All-New Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM
ET/PT                       
COPS (Encore Episode)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (All-New Episode)
11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT               LONE
STAR (Encore Episode, Time Period Premiere)
Midnight-12:30 AM
ET/PT              
RUNNING WILDE (Encore Episode, Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 26

8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT                       
THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM
ET/PT                       
THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
FAMILY GUY (1-Hour Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 3

8:00-8:30 PM
ET/PT                       
THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT                       
THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New Episode)
9:00-9:30 PM
ET/PT                       
FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)
9:30-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere, 100th Episode)

Wednesday, Nov. 10

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT                       
LIE TO ME (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
ET/PT                     
HELL'S KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)