Fox Announces Fall Premiere Dates

Fox will premiere its fall line-up in the third week of September,

with mainstay House debuting on Sept.

20 at 8 p.m., followed by the new drama series Lone Star at 9 p.m. Fan favorite Glee returns for its sophomore season the next night at 8 p.m.,

leading into the series premieres of family comedy Raising Hope at 9 p.m. and the Will Arnett and Keri Russell

anchored rom com Running Wilde at

9:30 p.m.

The full premiere schedule is listed below:

Saturday, Sept. 11

8:00-8:30 PM

ET/PT

COPS (Season Premiere, 800th Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM

ET/PT

COPS (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT

HOUSE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

LONE STAR (Series Premiere)



Tuesday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 PM

ET/PT

GLEE (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM

ET/PT

RAISING HOPE (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM

ET/PT RUNNING

WILDE (Series Premiere)



Wednesday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

HELL'S KITCHEN (2-Hour Season Premiere)



Thursday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM

ET/PT

BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

FRINGE (Season Premiere)



Friday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM

ET/PT

HUMAN TARGET (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

THE GOOD GUYS (Fall Premiere)



Saturday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM

ET/PT

COPS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM

ET/PT

COPS (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (All-New Episode)

11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT LONE

STAR (Encore Episode, Time Period Premiere)

Midnight-12:30 AM

ET/PT

RUNNING WILDE (Encore Episode, Time Period Premiere)



Sunday, Sept. 26

8:00-8:30 PM

ET/PT

THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

ET/PT

THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

FAMILY GUY (1-Hour Season Premiere)



Sunday, Oct. 3

8:00-8:30 PM

ET/PT

THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT

THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM

ET/PT

FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM

ET/PT

AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere, 100th Episode)



Wednesday, Nov. 10

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT

LIE TO ME (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

ET/PT

HELL'S KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)