Fox and YouTube TV Try Fresh Pitches in World Series

Fox and YouTube TV, the presenting sponsor of the World Series, are putting a number of innovative commercial executions into their advertising batting order.

Many of the executions will play off of the situation on the field and will use YouTube TV’s new slogan “Watch Like a Fan.”

The World Series started Tuesday night with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The new slogan will be introduced with a 90-second commercial that will start with a segue directly from live game action. YouTube TV did a similar integration in last year’s World Series, with it began its presenting sponsorship. YouTube TV, which promotes the live sports it carries, is also the sponsor of the NBA Finals.

Fox will also bring YouTube TV into the action using augmented reality to make it appear that the message is coming from a giant scoreboard in the stadium. Before the first pitch, YouTube TV message will be to “Step up to the plate.” Before the seventh-inning stretch, YouTube TV will use the tune of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and tell viewers to “root, root, root for cable free Live TV.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vm57SB71jk[/embed]

During the game, Fox will cut in with 10-second double-box executions themed to the game situation. For example, during a mound visit the commercial portion of the screen would say “Let’s talk strategy . . . put us in coach.” Before a power hitter comes to bat, the ad would say “Knock it out of the park with cable-free live TV.” With men in scoring position, the headline is “Bring cable-free live TV home.”

Fox and Major League Baseball are also working with YouTube TV on a contest for YouTube creators to produce a baseball-themed video. The winner gets to throw out the first pitch of Game 4. Fox will also be giving out “YouTube TV Fan Awards."