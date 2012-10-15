Fox and NASCAR Renew Media Rights Agreement

Fox Sports Media Group and NASCAR agreed to a new eight-year multiplatform rights agreement on Monday. Their current television contract has two full seasons left.

The new deal keeps NASCAR on Fox through 2022.

Per the terms of the new agreement, FSMG significantly increases its digital rights to include "TV Everywhere" live race streaming of its portion of the season beginning in 2013.

The new deal takes effect in full beginning 2015.

Fox retains the TV rights to 13 consecutive NASCAR Sprint Cup Series points races including the Daytona 500. In addition, FSMG retains the rights to the NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race, the Daytona Shootout, the Duel at Daytona, the entire NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and practice and qualifying for both the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races that FSMG broadcasts.

"We're extremely happy to have worked closely with Brian and his team at NASCAR over the last few months to expand and extend our relationship for what is without question the most popular motorsport in the country," said FSMG copresidents and CEOs Eric Shanks and Randy Freer. "NASCAR has been a staple at Fox for more than a decade and we consider it one of the signature sports we cover. With our commitment renewed, we look forward to presenting NASCAR thoroughly, professionally and creatively for many years to come."

This story was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.