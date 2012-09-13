Fox and Learfield Sports Reach Multiyear Agreement for Texas Tech Athletics

Fox Sports and Learfield Sports have reached a multiyear rights agreement for Texas Tech University's athletic teams. Learfield Sports is the University's exclusive rights holder.

The terms call for one Red Raider football game to be televised annually on a Fox Sports Networks platform -- Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest Plus or Fox College Sports. The school's Sept. 1 game against Northwestern State was broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest Plus to officially begin the agreement. The deal includes all men's basketball games and up to 20 Olympic sports. Fox Sports and Texas Tech will also select additional non-game programming; this season, Red Raider Weekly and Raider Power are scheduled to air on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox College Sports, respectively.

"With a focus towards enhancing and expanding the Texas Tech brand, we are excited about this partnership with Fox Sports," said Texas Tech director of athletics Kirby Hocutt. "The expanded exposure and distribution will allow Red Raider fans unprecedented access to Texas Tech sporting events and programming. We will continue to be proactive in exploring new media opportunities as this particular segment of our industry continues to evolve."

"We're excited about our new partnership with Texas Tech," said Jon Heidtke, senior VP/GM, Fox Sports Southwest. "It presents a great opportunity for us to extend our relationship with the Big 12 even deeper into the fabric of our region. We look forward to showcasing a robust lineup of Red Raiders sports across the Southwest and helping Texas Tech broaden its exposure."

The agreement still allows Texas Tech to keep streaming rights on its official athletics website for any event not selected for distribution by Fox Sports.