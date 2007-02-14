Fox and ESPN Add Analysts to Baseball Lineup

With spring training just days away, baseball's television partners are making their own roster moves this week to ready for the 2007 Major League Baseball season.

Fox Sports has named former players Mark Grace, Eric Karros and Joe Girardi (also a former manager) as analysts. The three will rotate between game and pregame show analysis for Fox’s Saturday game of the week. Tim McCarver also returns as an analyst.

Current Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Eric Byrnes will also begin contributing a monthly feature to the pregame show. His pieces will look at life behind the scenes in baseball.

Byrnes also will become a weekly contributor to FSN’s Best Damned Sports Show Period. His segments, "Byrnes, Baby Byrnes," will include coverage of events like the World Series and All-Star Game.

And ESPN has named former manager and player Dusty Baker and former player Fernando Vina as analysts for its signature baseball highlights show, Baseball Tonight.

Baker, who was a guest on-air analyst for ESPN’s programming during last year’s World Series, will also serve as a color commentator for select game telecasts this season.

Vina will also appear on SportsCenter and other ESPN programming.