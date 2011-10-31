Fox and DirecTV Reach Agreement

UPDATED: 7:00 p.m. ET

Fox Networks and DirecTV have reached a carriage agreement ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the companies said late Monday.

The deal keeps all Fox Networks, including FX, National Geographic Channel, SPEED, Fuel TV, Fox Soccer, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, Fox's regional sports networks, Fox Broadcasting, the Fox local stations, Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, on for the satellite operator's 19 million customers.

Monday's deal covers not just the nearly 30 channels in jeopardy for the Nov. 1 deadline, but also Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, which faced upcoming carriage deadlines.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We both know the past ten days have been challenging, but we're pleased that both sides could eventually come together to ensure our viewers continue to enjoy Fox programming," the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies had been at odds for weeks trying to hammer out a carriage deal, with DirecTV claiming Fox was demanding a 40% rate increase, which Fox denied. Both sides had launched ad campaigns and Web sites outlining their respective positions for customers, and DirecTV had threatened to make the Fox Networks go dark if a deal was not reached by the midnight deadline.