Fox and Budweiser Launch World Cup Soccer Series

Fox Sports and Budweiser have teamed up on a documentary series featuring unique soccer stories from around the world leading up to the World Cup that will air in 55 countries.

Budweiser is the official beer sponsor of the 2014 FIFA World Cup from Brazil. The documentary's title, Rise As One is also the slogan of its World Cup campaign.

Fox Sports will air the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The 2014 Cup will be televised in the U.S. by ESPN.

“The FIFA World Cup is such a powerful moment in time which enables the world to join together in celebration of the world’s most popular sport,” Andrew Sneyd, global VP for Budweiser, said in a statement. “We are delighted to collaborate with Fox Sports on this new series and through the ‘Rise As One’ campaign, to share the many defining moments of football history with the millions of fans around the globe.”

Award winning filmmakers Scott Boggins and Gabriel Spitzer, produced and directed the documentary series. It includes exclusive interviews with World Cup legends including Ronaldo and Lilian Thuram.

The first episode of the series will premiere March 25 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Fox Sports 1.

“The passion and dedication that unites footballers and fans worldwide is unrivaled, incredibly inspiring, and we are thrilled to partner with Budweiser to help tell these stories,” said Michael Bloom, Fox Sports’ senior VP of original programming. “We think that football fans across the globe will enjoy this series and learn more about how transformative and impactful the beautiful game has been.”