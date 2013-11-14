Fox,American Express Partner With Twitter for Sponsored TV Content

Scripted entertainment is coming to Twitter's Amplify program.



Fox has partnered with American Express to put clips of its scripted shows within Twitter, joining networks like A&E, Discovery and ESPN, though this is first time scripted fare will be a part of the program.



American Express will sponsor promotional clips from Fox series including Glee, New Girl, Bones, The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with American Express and Twitter to give Fox viewers access to timely content via social media that will complement and add to their TV-viewing experience, and to allow one of our most important partners, American Express, to follow the social TV conversation wherever it happens," said Jean Rossi, executive VP, sales, Fox Broadcasting Company.