Fox, AMC Team on Screenings of 'Hidden Figures'

21st Century Fox is teaming with AMC Theatres for free screenings of Hidden Figures across the country.

Tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The film, which is produced by 20th Century Fox, details the struggles of African-American women to rise in the NASA space program despite their obvious mathematical brilliance.

The film has been nominated for three Oscars.

The screenings will be on Feb. 18, but in addition schools, community groups and other nonprofits can apply for additional screenings, with selected groups notified in March.

21st Century Fox also handed out more than $200,000 in scholarships and awards in its just-completed “The Search for Hidden Figures” contest to "uncover the next generation of female leaders in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)."

Teaming with media outlets on STEM education initiatives was a focus of the Barack Obama Administration.