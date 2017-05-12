Fox to Air Live ‘A Christmas Story’ in December

Fox and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television have partnered with television and theater producer Marc Platt to create a live version of A Christmas Story. The three-hour television production will air in December on Fox.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, recent Tony Award nominees for the musical Dear Evan Hansen who also scored A Christmas Story: The Musical, will compose several new songs for Fox’s television event, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary adapting the book.

“A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time—audiences have made a yearly ritual of re-watching it—and we are so thrilled to have Marc leading the charge in bringing the musical version of that film to television,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “The extraordinarily gifted Pasek and Paul were instrumental in transposing the movie to the stage, and we believe the transition to live television event will be just as entertaining for viewers.”

The original Broadway production of A Christmas Story: The Musical opened in the fall of 2012. The film debuted in 1983.

“I can't believe how incredibly lucky we are to have Marc Platt producing this iconic Christmas classic,” said Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “Marc is the defining voice in this genre and it’s amazing to have this caliber of talent leading what is sure to be a new standard in live musical events.”

Fox's A Christmas Story will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Platt and Adam Siegel will executive produce, with Tolins and Cary serving as co-executive producers and writers. Pasek and Paul will compose music and lyrics for the special.