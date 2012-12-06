Fox to Air Celebrity Diving Special Jan. 9

Celebrity diving is making a splash into the world of

reality competition TV.

Following the announcement Tuesday that ABC would premiere

its aptly titled Celebrity Diving

series on March 19,

Fox has announced its own two-hour diving competition special will air Jan. 9.

Stars in Danger: The

High Dive will air from 8-10 p.m. and feature eight celebrities training

with diving coaches and then compete in a series of Olympic-style dives.

The participating celebrities are Jersey Shore's Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley, surfer Bethany Hamilton,

actress Alexandra Paul, The Real

Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kim and Kyle Richards, actor David Chokachi,

former NFL player Terrell Owens and actor Antonio Sabato Jr.

Stars in Danger is

from Bunim/Murray Productions and based on the long-running German format TV Total Turmspringen.