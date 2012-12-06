Fox to Air Celebrity Diving Special Jan. 9
Celebrity diving is making a splash into the world of
reality competition TV.
Following the announcement Tuesday that ABC would premiere
its aptly titled Celebrity Diving
series on March 19,
Fox has announced its own two-hour diving competition special will air Jan. 9.
Stars in Danger: The
High Dive will air from 8-10 p.m. and feature eight celebrities training
with diving coaches and then compete in a series of Olympic-style dives.
The participating celebrities are Jersey Shore's Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley, surfer Bethany Hamilton,
actress Alexandra Paul, The Real
Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kim and Kyle Richards, actor David Chokachi,
former NFL player Terrell Owens and actor Antonio Sabato Jr.
Stars in Danger is
from Bunim/Murray Productions and based on the long-running German format TV Total Turmspringen.
