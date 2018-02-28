Fox to Air Billy Graham Documentary March 4

Fox will air the documentary Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey Sunday, March 4. Fox says the one-hour film has not been viewed publicly. It will air 7-8 p.m. ET/PT.

Graham, an evangelist, died Feb. 21 at age 99.

Airing with limited commercial interruptions, the documentary details Graham’s journey as a dairy farmer’s son who became one of the most significant religious leaders in modern history. It showcases his work during the civil rights movement in the United States and his influential ministry to 215 million people in 185 countries and territories.

Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey features interviews with Tom Brokaw, Larry King, Charles Gibson, Kathie Lee Gifford and Brit Hume.

The film is produced by Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Duane Gaylord and Tim Smith are executive producers.