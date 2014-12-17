Fox Agrees To Acquire Ad Company True[X]

21st Century Fox said it reached a preliminary agreement to acquire true[X] media.

The company provides online publishers and advertisers a marketing platform for premium content in digital and on demand environments. True[X] is expected to remain a stand-alone business, but will work with Fox Networks Group to create engagement between brands and consumers on Fox's digital platforms.

Terms were not disclosed.

"The connections between brands and consumers have continued to evolve within digital video environments, and true[X] is at the center of this vital area of innovation," James Murdoch, Co-COO of 21st Century Fox, said in a statement. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to have true[X]'s talented team work with us as we set out together to create new experiences in what we believe is a very exciting time in digital video."