Fox Once Again Gives College Football TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 1).

On the strength of 432.8 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s promotion of college football — specifically, the Big 10 Championship Game — takes first place.

Other very different sorts of competitions round out the list, with Discovery hyping Man Vs Bear in fourth place and Food Network giving some love to Holiday Wars in fifth. Hallmark Channel lands in third to promote its Countdown to Christmas Fantasy Game (an online companion to the network's original holiday movie airings) with a $20,000 grand prize — and even CBS's Evil, in second place, involves a face-off (against good, of course).

Notably, the Hallmark spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (136) in our ranking, getting 36% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).