Fox Affiliate WCCB Charlotte Shifts to CW

WCCB Charlotte, issued divorce papers by Fox network, will become the market's CW affiliate July 1. WCCB has been a Fox affiliate since the network launched, but when Fox bought WJZY-WMYT from Capitol Broadcasting in January, it told WCCB ownership it was taking the Fox affiliation in house.

Bahakel Communications owns WCCB.

"We are delighted that we have this opportunity to join such an up and coming network with even more contemporary and creative program series to come," said Beverly Bahakel Poston, president and CEO of Bahakel. "We have been very impressed with the creativity and production quality of the original programming that The CW has provided and plans for the new fall season."

WJZY is the current CW affiliate, and looks likely to become the new Fox in the coming months. Bahakel owns the CW affiliate in Montgomery, Ala., among other stations.

"We are very familiar with Bahakel's long standing as a leader in the broadcast industry, and their reputation for being a quality operator," said John Maatta, executive VP of The CW. "We look forward to a long a mutually successful relationship in Charlotte."

WCCB retains the rights to four Carolina Panthers pre-season games later this year.

The station has made some moves to break from the Fox branding, including renaming its Fox News Edge show WCCB News Edge. "Whatever the change is, we'll embrace it," Jim White, vice president and general manager, told B&C earlier this month.