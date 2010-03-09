Fox Adds ‘Access Hollywood Live' In Six Markets

Six Fox-owned TV stations have picked up NBC Universal's new one-hour entertainment news talk show, Access Hollywood Live, for fall 2010.

"Access Hollywood Live was particularly attractive to us for those markets where we've recently expanded our morning news. We saw this as a timely opportunity to round out a number of our daytime schedules with more live, day-and-date, news and information programming," said Frank Cicha, senior vice president of programming for the Fox TV Stations, in a statement.

In addition to six NBC owned stations, Access Hollywood Live also will air on Fox's KDFW Dallas/Ft. Worth, KRIV Houston, WJBK Detroit, WTVT Tampa, KMSP Minneapolis and WHBQ Memphis in a "select launch," according to Sean O'Boyle, executive vice president and general manager of syndication sales for NBCU Domestic Television Distribution.

Access Hollywood Live will be broadcast live and will feature in-studio guests, a cast of regular contributors to be announced and segments on fashion and design. Access Hollywood Executive Producer Rob Silverstein and the show's existing production team will produce.