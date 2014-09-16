Fox Accepting Writer’s Intensive Nominations

Fox is now accepting nominations for its annual Fox Writer’s Intensive, the company announced Tuesday. The program, geared toward writers of diverse backgrounds, is entering its fourth year.

Writers accepted to the program will participate in a four-month mentoring program. Upon completion, Fox will work to staff participating writers on Fox projects.

Applicants must be nominated by one of the intensive’s partner organizations or through a talent-agent or management company. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 10.