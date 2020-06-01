FourthWall Media Launches Adapt to Onboard Campaigns

FourthWall Media said it has launched a new Adapt platform for onboarding cross-platform campaigns and added smart TV data to its Reveal analytics tools.

The company said with the enhanced data and the new ability to ingest campaigns from any source will extend audience-based analysis of content and advertising across viewing platforms.

“Adding ACR data from Smart TVs to FourthWall’s established cable set-top box data gives us a unique opportunity to fuel Reveal with two carefully-curated datasets covering different viewing modes,” said Ellen Dudar, Chief Product Officer at FourthWall Media. “Adding Smart TV viewership data to Reveal is exciting and delivers valuable cross-platform insights to our customers. In addition, we’ve extended our ability to import ad campaign data from linear as-run logs to now include addressable and digital exposure files. All the ingredients necessary in automating cross-platform media analytics are now brought together within Reveal.”

FourthWall’s Reveal is adding Nielsen Smart TV viewership data to the second-by-second set-top box data already in its analytics platform. The platform will now be able to generate information about tune in, optimal frequency and attribution for audience segments.

“In today’s complex media environment, marketers need a simple and clear view of where and how their customers interact with media,” said Matt Reid, senior VP, Product Leadership, Nielsen. “With Nielsen Smart TV data as one of the components that helps fuel FourthWall’s Reveal platform, marketers will have more robust and actionable analytics to identify their audiences across viewing platforms in a seamless and efficient way.”