Fourth Season of ‘Vice’ Premieres Feb. 5 on HBO

The newsmag Vice kicks off its 18-episode fourth season on HBO Friday, Feb. 5, leading out of Real Time With Bill Maher. This season, the program investigates topics such as Boko Haram, gene editing, the Syrian refugee crisis, euthanasia, gay rights and the plight of Afghan women.

Shane Smith, Vice Media founder, hosts. Smith, Vice chief creative officer Eddy Moretti, B.J. Levin and Bill Maher are executive producers, and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is a consulting producer.

New correspondents include Middle East expert Ahmed Shihab-Eldin and former Navy SEAL Kaj Larsen. In the premiere, Larsen travels to Nigeria to investigate the actions of Boko Haram. Vice is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

Vice launches its Viceland cable channel Feb. 29.